Forecast: Dry trade wind weather continues; red flag warning in effect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 p.m. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.
A high pressure fan north of the island chain will keep dry moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday.
A few passing showers will continue to drift through the trade winds mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early-morning hours.
By Wednesday, the ridge weakens, producing more light to moderate trade winds over the islands with continued dry trends lasting into next weekend.
Small swells out of the south, southeast and southwest will continue along south-facing shores throughout the week.
A slightly larger long-period south swell is expected next weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores should see a small increase on Monday due to the breezy trade winds locally and upstream of the state.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.