Elderly woman dies after driver crosses into opposite lane in Kapolei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 89-year-old woman dead after a driver veers into the wrong lane.
According to Honolulu Police Department, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Old Farrington Highway after a 72-year-old male driver was heading East on the roadway and crossed into the westbound lane.
Another vehicle driven by a 62-year-old male was headed went westbound on the highway and when he saw the other vehicle headed towards his direction, he tried to avoid the collision, applied his brakes and at the last minute turned left.
The 72-year-old driver collided head on into the passenger side of the vehicle. Officials pronounced the elderly woman dead at the scene.
Currently, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
The 72-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
This is the 36th fatality for this year.
