Businesses are closing and unemployment is high. So why are Oahu home sales up?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The COVID-19 pandemic has tanked the state’s economy, driving unemployment rates to record highs and closing some businesses for good.
But there appears to be one bright spot emerging: The real estate market.
A new analysis showed home prices flat on Oahu and “trending up” compared to last year — while sales have also increased slightly — thanks to low interest rates, pent up demand and a limited supply.
“After a roller coaster real estate market at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oahu housing market has stabilized and is trending up,” said Locations President and CEO of Locations Jason Lazzerini.
He said median home prices are now above last year’s levels in more than half of Oahu market areas.
One reason for the short supply: Many home sellers who pulled their listings in the spring over COVID-19 fears have not returned to the market.
“With less than 800 single-family homes for sale across the island and renewed buyer interest, it will be a seller’s market as we head into the fall,” Lazzerini said, in a news release.
The analysis also revealed that condo sales are down by 13% year-to-date over last year, which may be due to the crackdown on illegal vacation rentals and effects of the pandemic.
