Attempted murder investigation underway after Waipahu shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a shooting Wapahu.
Police say a witness found a 35-year-old man with gun shot wounds to his stomach on Pupuole Street Sunday around 4 a.m. It was reported that two men were also heard arguing around the time shots were fired.
EMS took the victim to Queens medical Center in critical condition.
So far no arrests have been made. Additional details are limited. Anyone with information should call HPD.
