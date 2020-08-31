Anderson, Espinda retiring amid growing criticism over state’s COVID-19 response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two of Hawaii’s top state officials are retiring amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. David Ige announced Monday.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson and Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda will both be leaving their posts in September.
The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny over the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson and state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park have been the Health Department’s two most visible faces in the fight against COVID-19. However, in recent weeks, there have been increasing calls for Anderson and Park to step down.
Earlier this month, an unannounced visit to the state Health Department by state senators revealed an agency overwhelmed by a surging number of cases and unable to follow up with all those infected. DOH claimed it had more than 100 contact tracers, but a shortage of investigators created a huge backlog.
The issues led to the removal of Park from managing the contact tracing program.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that the new leadership needs to put contact tracing and testing at the forefront of response efforts.
“It can’t just be the Director of Health that has to change, you have to actually look at Dr. Park and others. If they’re not willing to do testing and tracing, they should find another role,” Green said. “Very intelligent people, but they missed the boat on what was the most central thing the Department of Health can do as everyone knows across the world.”
Anderson was appointed state Health Director in June 2018.
Meanwhile, there has also been growing scrutiny about Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda’s leadership amid a surge of COVID-19 cases at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Multiple unions have stood in solidarity to call for the removal of Espinda.
This story will be updated.
