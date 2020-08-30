Woman dies after swimming in waters near China Walls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was pronounced dead after being pulled to shore in the Hawaii Kai area Saturday evening.
Officials say the 25-year-old woman became distressed in the water while swimming just before 7:30 p.m.
Emergency crews rushed out to Hanapepe Place, which is near the area of the dangerous China Walls spot — which isn’t recommended for swimming.
Once the woman was brought to shore, CPR was initiated but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
The woman’s name hasn’t yet been released.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.