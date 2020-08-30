Red flag warning issued as weather presents higher fire risk

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of the islands, meaning that weather conditions could allow any wildfires or brush fires to spread rapidly.
The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.
The red flag warning does not predict the start of new fires, but that extreme fire behavior can occur because of a combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.
Easterly winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 35 miles per hour will be possible, along with low humidity levels of 35 to 40 percent during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.
Forecasters said that a significant lack of rainfall during the summer months has allowed fuels, such as grass and brush, to dry out. That, combined with the breezy winds and low humidity levels, will contribute to extreme fire behavior.
