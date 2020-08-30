Honolulu mayoral candidates log small campaign funding deficits

By HNN Staff | August 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM HST - Updated August 30 at 5:47 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top two vote getters in the race reported small deficits in the days leading up to the primary.

Former TV executive Rick Blangiardi was $427,000 in the red for the two-week period ending Aug. 8. He raised $79,000 and spent $115,000, but had $465,000 in outstanding loans.

Former High School Athletic Association Director Keith Amemiya had a deficit of $259,000.

He raised $67,000 and spent $122,000, and had $215,000 in loans.

The general election is Nov. 3rd.

