Forecast: Dry and warm trade wind weather to dominate the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry trade wind weather is expected to dominate the coming week, with only passing light showers for windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will remain breezy until Wednesday, when strong high pressure to the north drifts westward and weakens. Leeward areas will remain dry, with the exception of the Kona side of Hawaii island, which will have the usual afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.
A fire weather warning, also known as a red flag warning, remains posted until 6 p.m. Monday for leeward areas of all islands. The dry conditions, combined with the breezy trades, warm temperatures and low humidity levels, will increase the risk for the rapid spread of any brush fires or wildfires that may occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Surf for east-facing shores will increase a bit Monday due to the breezy trade winds, although the waves will be choppy. South shores will have tiny to small surf until a long-period south swell fills in near the end of the week. A small craft advisory also remains up for waters from the Kaiwi Channel through the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.
