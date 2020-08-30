Fast-moving brush fire prompts evacuations, road closures on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fast-moving brush fire in Central Maui has prompted evacuations and road closures.
Maui’s Veteran’s Highway was shut down around 1:40 p.m., and staff at the Maui Humane Society Puunene Shelter and Central Maui Baseyard were evacuated.
Officials say the fire started around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of the old Puunene School and the Puunene Post Office.
“This is a rapidly moving fire, and I ask everyone to remain vigilant, exercise caution and avoid this area as much as possible,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement.
Multiple units are working to combat the flames both on the ground and in the air. Officials added that several pieces of heavy equipment were dispatched to cut firebreaks.
No word on how many acres have burned so far.
This story will be updated.
