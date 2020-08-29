Still wanting a COVID-19 test? These sites are accepting walk-ins Saturday

Several testing sites reported little to no wait times Saturday afternoon. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | August 29, 2020 at 12:45 PM HST - Updated August 29 at 12:45 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several COVID-19 testing sites across Oahu are reporting little to no wait times for COVID-19 testing Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Honolulu Fire Department are encouraging people to head to the following locations:

  • Kalakaua Gym: 720 McNeil St.
  • Kalihi District Park: 1911 Kamehameha IV Rd.
  • Mililani District Park: 94-1150 Lanikuhana Ave.
  • Wahiawa District Park: 1129 Kilani Ave.

Oahu’s North Shore community can also get a test at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Officials say no reservation is required. Testing runs until 4 p.m.

