Still wanting a COVID-19 test? These sites are accepting walk-ins Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several COVID-19 testing sites across Oahu are reporting little to no wait times for COVID-19 testing Saturday afternoon.
Members of the Honolulu Fire Department are encouraging people to head to the following locations:
- Kalakaua Gym: 720 McNeil St.
- Kalihi District Park: 1911 Kamehameha IV Rd.
- Mililani District Park: 94-1150 Lanikuhana Ave.
- Wahiawa District Park: 1129 Kilani Ave.
Oahu’s North Shore community can also get a test at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
Officials say no reservation is required. Testing runs until 4 p.m.
