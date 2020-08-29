Lawmakers tour expanded contact tracing operation at convention center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state now has a new COVID Investigations Operations Center that lawmakers say has been needed to keep up with the surging number of coronavirus cases.
The expanded operation at the Hawaii Convention Center includes an increase in the number of contact tracers.
State officials are hoping to restore the public’s trust in the program after the state Department of Health took a hit earlier this month for not having enough tracers.
Their numbers are now being bolstered with member of the National Guard.
“We could have done this much earlier and not wait. And I don’t know if it’s because the Department of Health didn’t have the number of people to do contact tracing that this was withheld,” said state Sen. Michelle Kidani. “I’m just saying it’s a shame we had to wait this long.”
Kidani is a member of the Senate COVID-19 Committee that toured the Department of Health three weeks ago and found overwhelmed workers. The same group said they were pleasantly surprised by the effort in the new center, which was spearheaded by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
“The fact that HIEMA is involved and is overseeing the effort, that’s why I think we can see the ramp up,” said state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz. “If we left it to the Department of Health it would have taken a lot longer.”
“Because the National Guard is involved, they seem to be writing the plans,” said state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim. “They seem to be able to organize it such that people are checking in, they know who’s on the teams -- you know, they’ve put together a structure that was not there before.”
Senators were told that the center is also training new contact tracers, and will add at least 50 of them every two weeks.
“The sad part of about it is it had to take all this effort ’til now to get this done,” said state Sen. Kurt Fevella.
But the committee did have some praise for the health department’s efforts and the increase in the number of contact tracers, even as cases continue to mount.
“They’re stretched,” said Dela Cruz. “And they’re hoping to onboard as many people as possible.”
