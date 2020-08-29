Law students have more time to make a decision regarding the Hawaii Bar Exam

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In light of mounting pressure to delay a crucial exam for law students, the Hawaii Supreme Court has issued a follow-up order on the matter.
Law students can now wait until the day of the Hawaii Bar Exam to decide if they want to take the test; defer taking it until a later date with no additional fee; or apply for a provisional license.
The high court extended the deadline to Sept. 9. The original date to defer or apply for a provisional license was July 28.
Students have expressed concern about taking the bar exam in a group setting at the Hawaii Convention Center, despite assurance they will be at least 10 feet apart from one another.
The judiciary says at least 120 law students have applied to take the written exam using their laptops. The exam will be administered on Sept. 9 and 10 at the convention center, in a 59,000 square foot ballroom.
Those who get a provisional license will be allowed to practice law under a sponsor while waiting up to two years to take the bar.
