Gusty trades gradually slow down later this week

In the long-range wave watch models: Small swells out of the south, southeast and southwest will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. A slightly larger long-period south swell is expected this weekend, with surf heights rising to above the summertime average. Surf along east facing shores should see a small increase today due to the breezy trade winds locally and upstream of the state. As the trades ease during the middle of the week, so will the wind swell. A small northeast swell will be possible Thursday into next weekend. A small northwest swell will be possible along north facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.