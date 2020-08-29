Gusty trades gradually slow down later this week

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening! It will be another week filled with trade winds!
Hope you are having a wonderful start to the week. The gusty trade winds plus low humidity along with dry brush has prompted a Red Flag Warning for most of the day along leeward neighborhoods. Gusty trade winds are kicking up to 35 mph and relative humidity will remain below 45%. Eventually winds will back down this week, but it will still be gusty at times.
The driving force? An area of high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday. Scant showers will favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. By Wednesday, high pressure to our north will weaken, causing local winds to decrease slightly. Expect rather dry weather to last into next weekend but at times there will be some passing showers hitching a ride on the trade winds.
Let’s talk surf! A trade wind swell will be on the rise and then small elsewhere.
The numbers behind the waves...
- East facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet.
- South facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet.
- North facing shores will be 2 feet or less.
- West facing shores will be 2 feet or less.
In the long-range wave watch models: Small swells out of the south, southeast and southwest will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. A slightly larger long-period south swell is expected this weekend, with surf heights rising to above the summertime average. Surf along east facing shores should see a small increase today due to the breezy trade winds locally and upstream of the state. As the trades ease during the middle of the week, so will the wind swell. A small northeast swell will be possible Thursday into next weekend. A small northwest swell will be possible along north facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
