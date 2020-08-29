Forecast: More warm and breezy trade wind conditions ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds are expected through Tuesday, with only light showers expected for windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. Daytime temperatures will hover near 90 degrees or higher. Trade winds are forecast to slow down bit Wednesday and Thursday, with breezier conditions possible again near the end of the week.
As we head into September, the threat of fire weather will be increasing. We haven’t seen much rainfall, and low humidity levels, combined with breezy winds and warm temperatures, will increase the possibility for brush fires. The National Weather Service hasn’t issued a fire weather watch or red flag warning for an increased risk of fire danger, but we’ll watch conditions very closely.
At the beach, surf is remaining rather quiet. East shore surf will become a bit choppy with the increasing trade winds. South shores only have a small background bump, with mostly flat conditions north and west. A small craft advisory is up for the stronger trade winds for waters from the Molokai Channel to coastal waters south and west of Hawaii island.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.