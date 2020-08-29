3 deaths, 310 COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Hawaii on Saturday, according to the State Department of Health.
The state’s death toll is now at 62.
The latest deaths come as 310 new COVID infections were reported statewide. Of Saturday’s new cases, Hawaii County saw an alarming 39 case spike. On Friday, they reported 26 cases — indicating a worsening trend of continued spread on the Big Island.
Other cases reported Saturday included seven on Maui and one on Kauai, where the virus has been relatively well contained for weeks. At 57 cases, Kauai has the lowest case count of the four counties.
497 people total have been hospitalized statewide while 2,477 people have been released from isolation.
