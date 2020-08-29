Big Island murder suspect arrested days after alleged shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police nabbed a man in Puna wanted in connection to a murder earlier in the week.
Police chased down and arrested Dwayne Cory “CJ” Wallace Jr. in Orchidland near 41st Avenue Friday afternoon.
He’s accused of shooting 26-year-old Peter Grammar in the chest on Tuesday. It was reported that after Grammar was shot, he was left lying in the roadway as Wallace fled the scene.
Police were following up on a lead when they spotted a car that matched the description of the one from the crime scene.
Investigators say when officers approached, Wallace tried to get away.
“He initially took off, exited the vehicle. He ran through the bushes on foot. The property owner came out, we contacted the property owner. He informed us it was the person we were looking for,” Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii County Police Department said.
Hawaii County Police say Wallace was armed with a long rifle at the time of his arrest.
Officers also took a second man into custody in connection with the case.
