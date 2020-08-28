Surge testing on Oahu soars again on second day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While thousands more took free COVID tests on the city’s second day of surge testing, the Nation’s Doctor issued a sobering reminder.
“I want people to be prepared. Cases will go up. Positives will go up. Unfortunately we will likely see more fatalities over the next several weeks,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said.
He said it could take up to three weeks to see a significant turnaround in Oahu’s triple-digit daily counts of people testing positive. Mass testing will help pinpoint virus hot spots.
“While we have this surge testing here, come get tested.and encourage your family and friends to come get tested,” Adams said.
With the feds help the goal is to administer 60,000 COVID-19 tests on Oahu over the next two weeks. On Monday 4,800 people were tested, and 4,900 registered for Tuesday’s tests.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell applauded the turnout.
“Lets get real. We are at war. We are at a war footing in fighting this virus,” he said.
More than 1,500 people took the self-administered nasal swab test at a walk-in site the city set up at Kalakaua District Park. Caldwell hopes to add more test sites, including a bigger drive-through testing site at Aloha Stadium.
Adams echoed Caldwell’s message that mass testing, coupled with the latest stay-at-home, work-at-home order will work if people comply.
“It’s not rocket science,” he said. “If you’re positive stay home. If you’re around someone who’s tested positive stay home and then go get tested yourself so that you understand your status.”
To schedule an appointment for a free COVID test go to doineedacovid19test.com.
