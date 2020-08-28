Pre-trial detainee held on theft, drug charges escapes from MCCC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pre-trial detainee being held on a slew of theft and drug charges escaped from the Maui Community Correctional Center on Thursday night, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Jail officials say 27-year old John Kahalehoe appears to have escaped from the facility’s Dorm 2, scaled a fence and ran into a cemetery next to the jail around 7:10 p.m.
Jail staff chased him through the cemetery but lost sight of him in a construction area, according to a department spokesperson.
Maui Police were reportedly called in to assist in the search. A lockdown was ordered for the dorm during the search but was lifted a little more than an hour later.
Jail officials described Kahalehoe as being around five-foot-six and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is currently awaiting trial for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Theft 2, Theft 3 Burglary 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Credit Card Forgery, and Criminal Property Damage, though he’ll know also face an escape charge when found.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
