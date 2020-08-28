PODCAST: Stephanie Lum and the ’Muthaship’ talk to three COVID-19 survivors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Oahu enters a second stay-at-home lockdown, the ‘Muthaship’ launches a new series of podcasts featuring COVID-19 survivors.
After being hit unexpectedly with the symptoms ― and in some cases almost not making it out of the hopsital alive ― this week’s guests say that tough restrictions are needed at this time to help save lives and keep Hawaii safe.
Episode 19 features one of the very first Hawaii residents to become infected with the coronavirus: 34-year-old Sarah Bolles of Salt Lake. Bolles spent three weeks on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma and is believed to have been Hawaii’s 19th case of coronavirus.
The mother of an 11-year-old daughter says she remembers being surrounded by people in hazmat suits and having to relearn how to walk, raise her hands and comb her hair.
Episode 20 includes a discussion with 40-year-old Rei Heen, a former Hawaii resident who now lives in Snohomish County, Washington — where the United States saw its first-ever known coronavirus case.
Heen says she became infected shortly after the traveler (the so-called Patient Zero) from Wuhan, China was admitted to the hospital.
And in Episode 21, the Muthas talk to 45-year-old Ryan Ragaza-Bourassa, a former Iolani School football star who was named an all-state defensive lineman. He now lives in Spokane, Washington with his wife and two sons.
Doctors called Ryan’s case a ‘miracle’ because of the severity of his illness and his close brush with death. Ragaza spent a month in the hospital — and for two weeks of that time, he was in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator.
