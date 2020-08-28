Outrigger Hotels and Resorts offering free stays for some Hawaii first responders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii nurses and respiratory therapists on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for a free stay with Outrigger Hotels and Resorts in Waikiki, the company announced this week.
The visits can occur between Sept. 15 and Jan. 31, 2021, with some restrictions. Individuals have to apply by Sept. 30 for consideration.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii is indebted to the medical professionals who serve selflessly to help ensure the wellbeing of our island community,” said Sean Dee, EVP and CMO at Outrigger Hospitality Group. “Outrigger is pleased to show our appreciation by donating half-a-million dollars’ worth of resort rooms to local nurses and respiratory therapists so that they can enjoy a well-deserved Waikiki staycation.”
In partnership with the Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH), the rooms will be donated to Hawaii state nurses and respiratory therapists as a way to thank them for their service during the pandemic.
The initiative is part of #OutriggerCARES, a series of global efforts by the company to provide support for its workers as well as give resources to the community.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.