Oahu hospitals at risk of becoming overwhelmed as coronavirus cases soar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s healthcare system is nearing crisis with some COVID-19 patients forced to share rooms as hospitalizations continue to rise.
Queen’s Medical Center has had to start sending patients who would normally get care at its Punchbowl location to its west side facility.
Earlier this week, Queen’s reported that it is treating about 100 coronavirus patients with 20% of those people in intensive care.
The hospital system is also struggling with several employees that are either out sick or in isolation because of exposure.
It’s those staggering facts that have led key decision makers to shut down Oahu to help stop the spread.
The latest stay-at-home order is an effort to keep people from gathering and hopefully bring numbers back down on Oahu. Still, there’s no denying the new restrictions will have dire consequences for some businesses.
“It’s tough,” said Elyse Umeda-Korth, wwner of Crossfit 808 in Kalihi. “We have been open for almost 10 years now and this hands down has been the most challenging thing that we have ever faced as a community and a family. I have a mortgage to pay on top of the gym rent so, things are starting to pile up.”
Other community members aren’t sure how to feel about the new shutdown for the City and County of Honolulu.
“You know, we tried it once and it might help lower the cases, but when we reopen again there is probably going to be another surge so for the short-term,” said Laura Chang. “I think it is a great idea, but for the long-term, I don’t know how long that is going to actually help us out health-wise.”
While many struggle to have faith in the efficacy of new restrictions, higher numbers of positive COVID-19 cases will likely continue, but health officials point to hospitalizations for COVID-19.
They say getting those rates under control will be a better way to gauge exactly how well our community is doing fighting the virus.
