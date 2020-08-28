Maui Memorial hospital at 90 percent capacity, but ICU beds still available

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Memorial says it currently has 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and while most are not extremely sick, two of them are in intensive care and on ventilators.
There was also a reported death on Friday.
“Unfortunately, it’s a patient that had multiple, multiple medical problems. We don’t know if COVID-19 is reason for the death, but the patient was COVID-19 positive when they passed,” said Maui Health CEO Michael Rembis.
The hospital has 38 workers who’ve tested positive, but 10 health care workers will arrive from the mainland next week.
Rembis told Hawaii News Now that even though the hospital is at 90 percent capacity, ICU bed space is still available and the hospital is not even close to having to relying on neighbor island hospitals ― or close to having to put up temporary facilities.
He does hope the virus does not spread on Maui like it has on Oahu.
“We worry about that every day,” he said.
The hospital has also suffered intense criticism. Following the second outbreak of the pandemic, the facility is now conducting mass testing of its employees, and patients also get multiple tests, with results taking just 4 hours.
“We are doing everything right. The problem is, you cannot guarantee that you are going to control a virus that you can’t see that easily spreads,” said Rembis.
This week, during a hospital town hall, Taryn, a 10-year ICU nurse pleaded for patience from the public.
“With this COVID-19, we are struggling. We know it and we are trying the best that we can,”
From nurse to nurse, if you guys don’t feel safe, if you don’t have what you need, speak up,” she added.
