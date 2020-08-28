$85M raised by UH Foundation for students, programs and research during COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recognizing the financial hardship many students are facing with the economic fallout of the pandemic, the University of Hawaiʻi Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to support them.
After receiving over 17,000 donors, the UH Foundation raised $84.7 million in funds to directly benefit students, faculty and research on all ten UH campuses. The funding will also help existing programs, such as UH’s Urgent Student Relief Fund, and the university’s vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in pre-clinical trials.
“This is an exceptional fundraising result considering the volatile and challenging year we have all had,” said Rich Wacker, UH Foundation board chair. “We are so grateful that our community members, foundations and corporations are coming together and funding solutions to help us navigate these times and re-imagine our future.”
Individual donors of the UH Foundation gave more than $22 million investments to UH, followed by foundations, which gave almost $20 million.
Corporations gave more than $16 million, and UH alumni gave more than $15 million. UH’s own faculty and staff also accounted for more than $7 million in donations.
Donors to the nonprofit organization designated their fundings towards these top 3 areas:
- Student aid: $24,451,721
- Research: $20,906,002
- Chairs & Professorships: $9,759,896
“The University of Hawaiʻi is absolutely critical to the success of our state and our people,” said UH President David Lassner. “We are so grateful to our many donors who are helping us provide the high quality affordable higher education opportunities needed in our communities to help both recent graduates and the recently unemployed find their paths to success.”
To learn more about giving opportunities, visit https://www.uhfoundation.org/.
