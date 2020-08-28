How to watch the Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade on Oahu this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A week of events will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 in Hawaii to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events were canceled and shifted online.
The public will have the opportunity to view the “Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades,” which features 14 WWII warbirds flying over various parts of Oahu.
Flyovers of the warbirds will include:
- Around Oahu (Aug. 29)
- Connecting the Military Bases (Aug. 30)
- Fly Over the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor to Waikiki (Sept. 2).
The official 75th commemoration of the end of WWII on the “Mighty Mo” on Sept. 2 will go on as scheduled, organizers say.
Flyover times and maps:
- Aug. 29: Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade around Oahu, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Aug. 30: Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade Connecting the Bases of WWII, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
