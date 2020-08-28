Healthcare reinforcements arrive from all sides, bolstering staffing at overwhelmed hospitals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials say that the situation at hospitals on Oahu has begun to stabilize over the past couple days, but it isn’t because there are fewer patients coming in.
In fact, they’re seeing more than ever. Instead, it’s because local hospitals have been able to bring in more nurses to help handle the surge.
With new patients showing up by the hour, hospitals are enlisting the help of reinforcements.
Volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps were activated twice this week, and the first traveling nurses from the mainland have also arrived. Hospital administrators with clinical credentials are pitching in too.
“We’re doing okay right now. It’s not great, but we’re ensuring everyone who needs care is getting the care they need,” said Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel.
He says on August 21, hospitals hit 100 percent of their staffed capacity, which is approximately 2,000 beds.
Today, they’re operating at 106 percent of their staffed baseline, which means they’re caring for 111 more patients than they were a week ago.
Raethel says the help has been critical in handling the surge ― but more is needed.
“We’re still very, very concerned about the rate of infections we’re seeing,” he said. “Until we see that number come down dramatically we will not be able to rest.”
In a matter of weeks, the state’s death toll has more than doubled.
33 lives were lost this month alone, with four new fatal infections reported Friday. Compare that with the entire first five months of the pandemic, when Hawaii saw only 26 deaths.
Currently there are 5,361 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii. Statistically, 10 percent of people who are infected end up hospitalized.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green says while COVID patients are spread out at hospitals across the state, Queens has the brunt of the cases. The good news he says is pharmacies are well-stocked with medication.
“We have a really good supply of Remdesivir, right now. we have a good supply of the steroids that are necessary,” he said.
As for hospital capacity on the Neighbor Islands, Raethel says: “Kauai is in good shape. The Big Island is in good shape. Hilo is a little tight but they are doing ok today. Kona, Waimea are doing well. As of today Maui is doing ok. They are pretty full. But they are doing ok.”
More traveling nurses are expected to touch down on Oahu Monday.
Health officials are also putting out a call for convalescent plasma. Hospitals need more and are encouraging people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to donate.
