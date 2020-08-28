Hawaii sees 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 265 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four more COVID-19 fatalities once again Friday, pushing the statewide death toll to 59.
Meanwhile, the state also reported 265 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 7,830.
Of the new cases, 233 were on Oahu, 26 on Hawaii Island and six on Maui.
The new triple-digit increase comes as Oahu undergoes a federally-backed mass testing program that officials say could lead to even more positive cases being reported in the coming weeks.
The testing, coupled with a new stay-at-home order on Oahu, are part of drastic measures to rein in the surge of COVID-19 cases.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.