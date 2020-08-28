Hawaii County man arrested for illegal catch of aquarium fish

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - DLNR and DOCARE officers on Hawaii Island arrested 47-year-old Jason Beevers of Naalehu on Thursday for allegedly possessing hundreds of fishes and other fishing-related violations.
Officers spotted a vessel in the West Hawaii Regional Fisheries Management Area off South point and discovered 333 Yellow Tang and three Pakuikui (Achilles tang). The DOCARE inspection also revealed numerous violations of Hawaii Administrative rules relating to fishing gear and permit requirements relating to the FMA.
Beevers was arrested for the following violations:
- Activities Prohibited within selected areas (collecting aquatic life), 13-60.4-5(B)(1)
- Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA, 13-60.4-4(3)(B)
- Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required, 13-60.4-7(C)(1)
- Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required (failure to display “AQ”), 13-60.4-7(C)(2)
- Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required (failure to fly stiffened “A” flag), 13-60.4-7(C)(3)
- Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required (failure to display a dive flag), 13-60.4-7(C)(4)
- Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess AQ gear), 13-60.4-4(3)(A)
- Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess unmarked AQ gear), 13-60.4-4(4)
- Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess AQ gear), 13-60.4-5(B)(2)
- Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess SCUBA gear), 13-60.4-4(6)
- Lay Nets (less than 2 ¾ inches stretched mesh), 13-75-12.4(a)(2)(B) Note: White nylon (2″)
- Lay Nets (less than 2 ¾ inches stretched mesh), 13-75-12.4(a)(2)(B) Note: Maroon in color (1″)
- Lay Nets (Net not registered), 13-75-12.4(a)(1) Note: White nylon
- Lay Nets (Net not registered), 13-75-12.4(a)(1) Note: Maroon in color
- Aquarium Vessel Registration requirements, 13-60.4-7(C)(1)
- Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess/engage lay net), 13-60.4-4(5)
“We appreciate the hard work of the team of officers who were involved in this case” said DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla. “While our officers continue to provide for everyone’s safety during the current COVID-19 crisis, we continue to be on the lookout for natural resource violations.”
Beevers was booked and released on his own bond. He will be required to appear on the charges.
