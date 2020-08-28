Forecast: Trade winds to hold through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend.
Any showers will favor windward areas, with the best chance of rainfall during the overnight and early morning hours.
Trade winds are expected to strengthen this weekend into next week as the gradient increases between high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south.
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels through the forecast period.
Strengthening trades should bring an increase in choppy east shore surf this weekend.
