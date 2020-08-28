Education expert says making the world a classroom can enhance distance learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Education specialist Miki Tomita believes young students locked into distance learning need an outlet, and technology can be that tutor.
“Technology allows us to do so many things, exploration and communication and connection. We just want to encourage people to let kids be kids,” she said.
Tomita founded Education Incubator, an innovation hub. Through short video conferencing sessions, Tomita and other teachers work with families on all kinds of projects that stretch the mind and the body.
The program is called rEInvent Learning at Home.
“We really try to minimize screen time and maximize engagement time as a way to help support creativity and connection,” she Tomita said.
You don’t have to be part of her non-profit to get going. Tomita said families can start simply. Try tracing your family’s genealogy or other timelines so your keiki develop a sense of place.
“It can be about the community that you live in,” she said. “It can be about the organizations that you’re part of, sports teams, groups that you call home.”
Another cool exercise is to use apps that teach you how to track the movement of the moon.
“You can do that on a window, every day at the same time, looking at her shape and where she is and jotting it down with a post it. Tape that on a window and use a sharpie and mark the position of certain constellations or the moon over time,” she said.
Tomita said it’s even more fun when you get other families involved.
“I think the thing that’s really important is to think about the opportunity for family learning,” she said.
It could enhance your child’s distance learning. For more information go to eduincubator.org.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.