Big Island man killed in single-vehicle crash in Kau

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Hawaii Island police said.
The victim was identified as Kevin Ceasar, of Naalehu.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Aloha Boulevard and Highway 11 around 9 a.m..
According to officers, Ceasar was heading west when he drove off the right shoulder and struck a rock embankment.
He was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.
