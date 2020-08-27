YMCA of Honolulu to offer free virtual fitness classes during the shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Oahu reverts back to another stay-at-home order ― one which Mayor Caldwell says will last at least two weeks ― many gyms and fitness facilities, including the YMCA of Honolulu, are going digital.
The Virtual Y is holding free classes for anyone through September 10.
YMCA instructors will be live-streaming from their homes, offering up to 15 classes, including ZUMBA, Core Fusion, Salsa Aerobics, Yoga, Pilates and Tai Chi and more.
There will be fitness classes for kids, families and active older adults, the Y says.
“Our inspiring and engaging group exercise instructors and personal trainers are the reason many of our Y members love coming to the Y,” said Michael Broderick, President and CEO, YMCA of Honolulu. “While the variety of classes and the expertise of our instructors keep our members healthy, the warm and supportive interaction is what keeps them engaged and happy.’
For more information, visit https://www.ymcahonolulu.org/.
