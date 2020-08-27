Swap Meet, satellite city halls among services shutting down for 2 weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite certified open air and farmer’s markets being allowed to remain open during Oahu’s 2-week closure, Aloha Stadium announced its not taking any chances.
The famous Swap Meet & Marketplace will be canceled starting this weekend, and lasting the duration of the 2-week period.
This is an added blow to vendors who are already severely hurting financially after a 3-month closure of the market during the early stages of the pandemic.
Aloha Stadium said, “The health and safety of all our clients, Hawaii residents and visitors is of paramount concern for the Stadium Authority. While we realize there will be hardships during these difficult times, the Stadium Authority is entrusted with the responsibility to ensure a venue that is safe and that minimizes community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Additional details on the closure and eventual reopening of the stadium will be posted on their website.
Also closing during the stay-at-home order: Oahu’s Satellite city halls and driver licensing centers.
They are suspending face-to-face services to comply with the order, but officials say department staff will still process online and mail-in applications, payments and conduct other administrative functions.
Appointments that were scheduled during the 2-week closure period will be cancelled and honored at a later date.
