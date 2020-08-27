Parents of baby who died at unlicensed care center sue federal government

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of Abigail Lobisch, a seven-month-old girl who died at an unlicensed child care center on military housing property last year, are suing the federal government, Hawaii News Now has learned.
Baby Abigail, as she became known in the aftermath of her tragic death, died after her sitter, Dixie Villa, allegedly gave her a fatal dose of Benadryl.
The lawsuit accused the U.S. military of neglect, saying base officials in Aliamanu knew that Villa watched as many as 17 children at once -- and that children sometimes played with lighters in her backyard.
“They were warned, over and over and over again, by sorta-whistleblowers, that Ms. Villa was exposing the children to dangerous neglect and had far too many children,” said Loretta Sheehan, an attorney for the Lobisch family.
Villa has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the case and is currently awaiting trial.
