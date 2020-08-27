As pandemic’s economic woes worsen, airlines slash positions industry-wide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airline industry plays a critical role in Hawaii’s economy in not only bringing visitors, but also employing thousands of island residents.
As coronavirus cases continue to increase in the state, the prospect of a quick comeback is fading — a frightening reality for airline employees.
“When COVID started and we were losing a lot of money, a flight attendant who’s been through 9/11, she said this is way worse than 9/11. And to hear that is kind of scary,” said Hawaii resident Derius Caravallo.
Caravallo is one of more than 8,000 American Airlines flight attendants who recently received a furlough notice. Ultimately, American says it plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide.
“I think it’s really sad for a lot of people because this has kind of become our, this is our life, and for it to be taken away, it’s kind of a jab in the stomach,” Caravallo said. “A lot of people are not taking it very well.”
Hawaiian Airlines, which has most of its employees based in Hawaii, has seen its revenue decline 90% since the pandemic started.
More than 2,000 employees have been warned about potential furloughs or layoffs, and in a statement released late Thursday afternoon, Hawaiian Airlines said 185 non-union, management-level jobs had already been eliminated through voluntary termination or retirement.
“To the extent that the current shutdown further delays the re-opening of travel with testing and screening, it is possible that there will need to be additional reductions in our staffing levels,” the airline said.
“We are fortunate to be a business with strong financial resources to weather this crisis, but Hawaii is our home, and we remain deeply concerned about the impact on the smaller businesses that make up the fabric of this community”
United Airlines, which also maintains a heavy presence in Hawaii, announced plans Thursday to furlough nearly 3,000 of its pilots.
The federal government is considering providing more relief for the airline industry after already offering $50 billion dollars through the CARES Act. Regardless if more aid comes in, Caravallo doesn’t know if travelling will ever be the same.
“It’s kinda scary because you really don’t know what the industry is gonna be like once this kind of settles down and kind of gets back to normal,” Caravallo said. “I don’t know what the new normal is going to be.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.