Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Hawaii launches online fundraiser for 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like others during the trying times of the last several months, organizers of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Hawaii event knew that pulling off the annual fundraiser ― which typically draws thousands of people ― during the era of the coronavirus was unlikely.
And, like others, the American Cancer Society in Hawaii has had to come up with a creative way to work toward a common goal: saving lives from breast cancer.
“Our commitment to the fight against breast cancer is stronger than ever. Rest assured, through our movement we will fundraise and unite survivors, caregivers, and supporters this fall in new, non-traditional formats with a plan that helps protect the health of our communities and still allows us to celebrate.”
Rather than the usual walk, this year’s fundraising drive is happening online.
And to help promote the virtual drive, Hawaii’s keiki helped produce and host a show about breast cancer with the goal of engaging our community in philanthropy. You can watch the entire video above.
“In the face of a significant fundraising shortfall due to Covid-19, American Cancer Society Hawai’i Pacific welcomes all support in protecting their critical programs for cancer patients,” said Aleeka Morgan, the group’s development manager.
To learn more, click here: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=97626&pg=informational&sid=210546&name=event-details
