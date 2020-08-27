Fatal crash closes all westbound lanes of H-1 in Halawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly vehicle crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in the Halawa area on Thursday morning, officials said.
It happened around 4 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services said a man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead.
Another patient refused treatment, EMS said.
Police, EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department were all on scene.
Traffic is being diverted near the Pearl Harbor off-ramp.
This story will be updated.
