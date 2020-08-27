Hawaii reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 306 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported four new coronavirus fatalities, the highest daily number of deaths so far since the pandemic began.
The new fatalities bring the statewide death toll to 55.
Meanwhile, Hawaii also reported 306 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of infections to 7,566.
Of the new cases, 289 were on Oahu, 10 on Hawaii Island and seven on Maui.
The latest triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections comes as a stay-at-home order goes into effect on Oahu to slow the spread of the virus.
The order closes non-essential businesses for two weeks.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
- Total cases: 6,915
- Released from isolation: 1,984
- Required hospitalization: 407
- Deaths: 47
- Total cases: 318
- Released from isolation: 176
- Required hospitalization: 41
- Deaths: 7
- Total cases: 56
- Released from isolation: 54
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 253
- Released from isolation: 157
- Required hospitalization: 11
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 24
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 2
- Pending assignment to county: 0
- Deaths: 1
