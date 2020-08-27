Fox Sports rolls out the “Tua Talks” miniseries, ahead of Tua Tagovailoa’s full documentary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this month, Fox Sports released the trailer for “Tua”, a documentary chronicling the former St. Louis and Alabama sensation through his final season with the Crimson Tide and his career-threatening hip injury — leading all the way up to the 2020 NFL Draft.
The film is set to debut on September 1st on Fox, but until then, you can get your Tua Fix with Fox Sports’ 8-part miniseries, “Tua Talks” on their website and mobile app.
The first episode was released on Monday, followed by the next three episodes throughout the week — with the release of episode four on Thursday.
Each episode is titled with the theme of that episode — so far the themes have been Football, Injury, Fan Appreciation and Personality — the topic being expanded upon in each of their three-minute runtimes.
These bite sized looks into Tua will be further expanded upon once the documentary premieres next month.
While these are being released, the Ewa Beach native is currently at Miami Dolphins’ training camp, battling for the starting quarterback job against Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The fifth episode of “Tua Talks” will be released on August 31st, according to Fox Sports.
To catch up with the series and to watch next week’s episode, go to Foxsports.com or use the Fox Sports mobile app.
