Forecast: Gorgeous weather to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and dry trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend.
Any showers that do develop will favor windward areas, with the best chance being through the overnight and early-morning periods.
Trade winds will strengthen this weekend into next week as disturbances pass far to our south.
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels through the forecast period.
A small southeast swell should slowly decrease to background levels on Friday.
Strengthening trades should bring an increase in choppy east shore surf during the weekend.
