DOE extends distance learning for most Hawaii schools through first quarter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most Hawaii public schools will continue distance learning through the first quarter, which ends Oct. 2, the state Department of Education said.
The new plan, announced Thursday, applies to all Oahu schools and most Neighbor Island schools.
Hana High and Elementary School on Maui and Kilohana Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary and Molokai Middle schools on Molokai will continue their current models.
The original start date for schools was set for Aug. 4 but was pushed back to Aug. 17 due to coronavirus concerns. The state Department of Education then made the decision to move to distance learning for the first four weeks.
Thursday’s announcement extends this by three weeks.
It comes as Oahu begins a second shutdown in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. At Gov. David Ige’s request, public schools are still allowed to hold limited in-person learning.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.