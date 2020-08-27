Dillingham Saimin closes indefinitely after 64 years in the biz

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another locally owned businesses is falling victim to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement on Facebook Tuesday, the owners of Dillingham Saimin announced their indefinite closure.
The statement read in part, “As with all businesses we have been hit hard by this pandemic and being a small mom and pop shop, we were unable to survive these trying times.”
In one bright note, they said they are working on projects that may allow them to reopen once the pandemic is over, but they added, “...for now please do not forget about us as we will not forget about all of you.”
They’re among the latest small locally owned businesses that have shuddered under the financial stress of the pandemic.
Back in April, another Hawaii favorite closed their doors: Likelike Drive Inn. Earlier this month, Chart House Waikiki also closed.
They’re just a few of the beloved Hawaii businesses that have succumbed to the hardships of coronavirus, and its unintended consequences.
