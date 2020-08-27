Customers race, businesses brace ahead of Oahu’s second shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many businesses have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, even after they were allowed to reopen with some modifications for social distance to slow the virus’ spread.
Now they’re cautiously optimistic that they can survive the latest business shutdown on Oahu. But the frustration level is also increasing.
At Helena’s Hawaiian Food in Kalihi, the parking lot was full, and so were the nine socially-distanced tables in the restaurant.
“We came in to get some good Hawaiian food before you cannot get any more, and just to dine in, because it’s not the same when you cannot,” said Rosco Rebibis, who came to dine with his dad and other family members.
“It’s been pretty busy,” said Helena’s owner Craig Katsuyoshi. “I think everyone wants to get one last eat-in before the mandate sets in.”
Helena’s has been lucky since it was able to pivot to takeout orders, which turned into 80 percent of its business. But the two week ban on dining in will still take a toll.
“We’re going to have to downsize a little, but we’ll keep as much staff as we can,” said Katsuyoshi. “The customers already know how to do takeout better due to the previous shutdown.”
At Vintage Barbershop Hawaii in downtown Honolulu, the clippers were abuzz. All five barbers were fully booked on the final day by clients wanting to get one last fresh fade. All the barber’s chairs were full, and two more who had made appointments were waiting for their turn.
“I think personally this is going to hurt the economy a lot, but hopefully we can push through,” said Vintage Barbershop owner Aaron Fune.
Fune has already survived the previous prolonged shutdown, and it’s been a roller coaster ride since for his business.
“It got super busy, and then it got super slow, so we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
Power Yoga Hawaii is changing back again to 100 percent online instruction, even if they don’t completely agree with having to shut down their studio for in-person sessions.
“For health and fitness especially, you’re dealing with preventative health,” said Lehua Wright, who started Power Yoga Hawaii with her husband, Dorian. “So in my opinion, how can you look at preventative health as something that is not essential?”
Dorian Wright said many of the closures seem unfair.
“You go to the gas station, no one’s cleaning the pump,” he said. “How many times has someone touched the pump when you go to pump gas? Or the ATM? In my opinion it’s hypocrisy and it’s not well thought out.”
