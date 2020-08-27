City Council votes to approve nominees for Honolulu Police Commission vacancies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu City Council have voted to approve both of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s nominees for vacant spots on the Honolulu Police Commission.
YMCA President and CEO Michael Broderick and former state Attorney General Doug Chin will step into the commissioner positions recently vacated by Steven Levinson and Loretta Sheehan, who both resigned from the commission earlier this year, citing limited oversight ability.
“Their resumes reflect a lifetime of contributions to public service,” said Mayor Caldwell. “(Broderick and Chin) both have experience running very large organizations and will be able to bring those perspectives to their positions on the Commission.”
In addition to his role at the YMCA, Broderick is a former family court judge, while Chin has also served as the city’s Managing Director.
When they were nominated, both candidates voiced support for more transparency at HPD ― including around officers accused of misconduct ― and a review of policies on chokeholds and shooting at moving cars, given recent bouts of police violence that sparked nationwide protests.
There is one more vacancy on the commission that has not yet been filled.
This story will be updated.
