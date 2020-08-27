Christmas catches coronavirus: Officials to scale down popular Honolulu City Lights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s only August, but it’s already looking like the holidays won’t be quite as bright in Honolulu in 2020.
The city on Thursday announced that the popular Honolulu City Lights will be scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What that means: You won’t be seeing any opening night festivities — including the tree lighting ceremony — nor will you see a parade, courtyard tree display, public wreath display, rides and other activities.
This is in an effort to eliminate crowds and gatherings.
The good news: Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele will still be outside Honolulu Hale, along with the traditional 50-foot tree.
They’ll still be there for drive-by enjoyment only.
“The city employees are very saddened to not be able to share our holiday joy with the public as we have done annually for more than three decades, but the focus right now must be on the health and safety of our island,” Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in a statement.
“We realize how important it will be to lift spirits and instill hope, especially with what we are all going through, so we are seeking creative ways to share some elements of the program virtually this year to continue to connect our island families — just in a different way.”
