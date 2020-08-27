Candidates for Honolulu mayor land support of major unions ahead of election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu businessman Keith Amemiya and former television executive Rick Blangiardi each announced endorsements involving major Hawaii labor groups this week as the two prepare to face off in November’s general election.
Amemiya has earned the support of 3 chapters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, along with the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.
Meanwhile, members of the ILWU 142 longshore workers’ union announced Thursday that they were supporting Blangiardi in the race.
The union announcements come on the heels of what were a pair of endorsements from Hawaii politicos.
Earlier this month, former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa announced she was supporting Blangiardi in the upcoming race, while Amemiya has secured the endorsement of Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz last week. The two have a long-standing relationship, and Amemiya served as treasurer for Schatz’s Senate re-election campaign in 2018.
