WATCH: Mayor Caldwell holds press conference at testing site as new program hits speedbumps

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell was scheduled to hold a press conference alongside the U.S. surgeon general, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, at one of the new mass COVID-19 testing sites that had been set up on Oahu.
The event was scheduled to start at 12 p.m. You may see a black screen until the press conference begins.
The federally-backed program was announced Tuesday in hopes of giving health experts more insight into the virus’ spread.
Mayor Caldwell said the city and state were planing to significantly ramp up testing — conducting 60,000 tests in 12 days — in an effort to be able to reopen safely. Officials said authorities will also use the time to bolster contact tracing programs and improve quarantine and isolation measures.
But the vaunted new surge testing program has already been hit with several issues.
The testing site at Kaneohe District Park that was set up on Wednesday was already turning away people well before 12 p.m., including many who had previously scheduled appointments to be tested there.
“I was scheduled at 12, and I just went by there and the police were turning people away,” said one individual intending to get tested today, whose name is being withheld for privacy reasons. “The doctors canceled all the appointments, which is weird, because we all had appointments to go there.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.