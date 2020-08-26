State, city offer confusing stances on status of private schools during shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In separate announcements on Wednesday, state and city officials appeared to present opposing interpretations about whether or not private schools would be allowed to continue to operate during the stay-at-home shutdown that goes into effect on Oahu on Thursday.
Roughly 24 hours after first announcing the stay-at-home order, Mayor Caldwell appeared at a Leeward Oahu coronavirus testing site on Wednesday morning and offered a simple message about private schools, which he had previously insisted would not be allowed to conduct in-person classes under the order.
“All private schools will be shut, effective midnight tonight,” Mayor Caldwell said.
Some private schools have continued to conduct in-person learning in Hawaii, provided students wear face masks and are socially-distanced from one another during class periods.
Hawaii’s public school students, meanwhile, have started the semester almost entirely online, with exceptions being made for vulnerable students and those who cannot access the internet from home.
A portion of Mayor Caldwell’s stay-at-home order, regarding exceptions for essential businesses, reads as follows:
The order notes that: “Restrictions on operations for educational institutions contained in this Order do not apply to the University of Hawaii System or the State Department of Education.”
But while the order, and Mayor Caldwell’s own words earlier in the day, may have appeared to indicate otherwise, Gov. Ige’s administration issued a statement late Wednesday saying private schools were essential and would be allowed to continue operating.
“The City and County of Honolulu’s ‘stay-at-home, work-at-home’ order announced yesterday by Mayor Kirk Caldwell allows private educational institutions to operate as essential functions, as long as they (1) comply with Social Distancing Requirements to the extent applicable and reasonably possible; (2) comply with the face covering requirements; and (3) implement distance learning to the greatest extent possible,” read a portion of the statement.
Private schools, the statement says, are encouraged ― but not required ― to utilize distance learning as much as possible.
After the state’s statement was released, a spokesperson for the city acknowledged that Mayor Caldwell had misspoken earlier in the day, saying private schools could be open and people could be on campus, but that distance learning is encouraged.
