Neighbor islands seeing large clusters of cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple clusters of COVID-19 have emerged on the Big Island and on Maui in recent weeks.
Hawaii Island reported 23 new positive tests Wednesday, more than double the number from Tuesday. Even more concerning, hospitalizations are climbing.
Since the pandemic, the island has had a total of 243 cases, currently 93 are active with 10 coronavirus patients hospitalized. Of those, half of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health cited two, recent large gatherings - one at a beach, the other, a large funeral - as the sources of the clusters.
“The Big Island is where we were on Oahu two months ago,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, “They should contact trace and test like mad fools around those clusters and that will stop it. And be very careful not to have any large gatherings.”
There is a free, drive-through testing site set for tomorrow, Thursday, August 27, at Kawananakoa Gymnasium on Baker Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more click here.
Maui has also seen a surge in positive cases recently.
Eight new cases were reported Wednesday. The Health Department reported those patients are from an assisted living facility and Maui Memorial Medical Center which has reported 66 infections this month.
Maui County’s total since the pandemic began is 311.
Currently 130 cases are active and 30 coronavirus patients are now hospitalized with two in the ICU, and one on a ventilator.
The hospital said at a virtual town hall meeting that they do have bed space and staff available right now and relief for healthcare workers is on the way.
“Next week we’ll be receiving 10 more ICU nurses coming from the mainland, they’re part of a rapid response team,” said Gary Kienbaum, the Chief Executive Nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center, “All critical care qualified, but primarily to help anywhere they’re needed in the hospital. Get our current staff some relief if they need it.”
There is a free, drive-through testing set for next Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park in Central Maui.
Testing will be administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care with assistance from the Hawaii National Guard and the Maui County Parks Department.
To pre-register, click here.
Kauai County is the only area that has not seen a recent surge. There were no new cases reported Wednesday and there is only one active case on the island with no hospitalizations.
