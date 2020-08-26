Marcus Mariota debuts a line of wine to help support Oahu and Oregon communities in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cheers! — Former St. Louis Crusaders and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is rolling out a line of wine to help raise money for Oregon organizations.
The Former Oregon Duck and his Motiv8 Foundation are partnering with Sweet Cheeks Winery in Eugene, Oregon — where Mariota spent three years as the leader of the Ducks’ high flying offense — to create two specially labeled wines.
With all of the proceeds going to local organizations that are helping the community during the pandemic.
Starting on September 1st, Sweet Cheeks will have a 2018 pinot gris for $30 and a 2018 pinot noir for $40 available to order online — while supplies last.
In a statement, Director of the Motiv8 Foundation, Ed Nishioka says that this partnership will help to provide more services to the Oregon communities in need.
“We are very excited to partner with such a community minded company as Sweet Cheeks Winery.” Nishioka said. “The Mariota family and Motiv8 are dedicated to helping the under served communities in Oregon. Our partnership with Sweet Cheeks is a real boost in assisting us with our mission. We look forward to helping the community with Sweet Cheeks now and in the future.”
Besides trading in his Titans uniform for the silver and black this summer, Mariota has been doing his part to support those in need throughout these trying times.
The St. Louis graduate and his foundation have donated over 6,000 meals to front line healthcare workers, homeless shelters and to students while their schools were shut down, while also donating over 1,000 pounds of dog food to the Oahu Humane Society.
To order a bottle of Motiv8 wine, head to Sweet Cheeks’ website:
